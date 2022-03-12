NGO canvasses support for women’s health

By Oluwabukola Akanni

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Giving Tide International, has called for more commitment to improving women’s health and well-being across the country.

The NGO’s Executive Secretary, Mr Abia Nzelu, made the call in commemoration of 2022 International Women’s Day (IWD), which had the theme: “Break the Bias”.

IWD is celebrated every March 8.

According to Nzelu, giving priority to issues that have to do with women’s health is key to achieving equity and inclusion.

“Indeed, there is no better way of breaking the bias than prioritising women’s health and well-being.

“This is particularly important because Nigerians now have the seventh lowest life expectancy in the whole world.

“Most of the needless, premature deaths are due to poor healthcare infrastructure particularly in the area of cancer care.

“Each individual that dies prematurely is a loved one of a woman – her husband, her son or daughter, her parent and so on.

“Therefore, Nigerian women must play a pivotal role in reversing the current trend, by taking a cue from the exemplary efforts made by their fellow women in other parts of the world,” she said.

Nzelu said that women and girls had specific and diverse health needs that must be met at all times.

“Our women have risen up to the challenge to #BreakTheBias before and can do it again, but this time in the area of healthcare.

“In 1929, our celebrated heroic women were involved in an uprising (the Aba Women Riot) seen as the first major challenge to the colonialists authority in West Africa.

“They forced the British authorities to drop their plans to impose a tax on the market women, and to curb the power of the warrant chiefs.

“Giving Tide uses this year’s IWD to celebrate our women and once again call on everyone, collectively and individually, to commit to the efforts toward improving the nation’s healthcare infrastructure,” she said. (NAN)

