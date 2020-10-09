NGO calls for police reformation

The Indomitable Youth Organisation a non-governmental organisation, has called for a total overhaul of the Nigeria Police Force to assist in weeding out its bad elements.

The Project Director, Dr Bright Oniovoukor, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Friday.

Oniovoukor said that the police reformation was imperative as it would assist in providing better welfare packages, regular training and psychological tests of police officers and men as well as tackle logistics constraints.

“This reformation should start from appearance, qualifications, training, conduct, welfare and ensuring that the police officers, men and women are in proper states of mind.