NGO calls for police reformation

The Indomitable Youth Organisation a non-governmental organisation, has called for a total overhaul of the Nigeria Police Force to assist in weeding out its bad elements.
The Project Director, Dr Bright Oniovoukor, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Friday.
Oniovoukor said that the police reformation was imperative as it would assist in providing better welfare packages, regular training and psychological tests of police officers and men as well as tackle logistics constraints.
“This reformation should start from appearance, qualifications, training, conduct, welfare and ensuring that the police officers, men and women are in proper states of mind.
“Looking at the welfare of the average policeman is also a cause for worry. One senior citizen once asked: `how can you dehumanise somebody and then give him a weapon (AK-47)’.
“A person that should be given a weapon should be in a proper psychological frame of mind,’ ’’ Oniovoukor quoted the senior citizen to have said.
“There has been mixed feelings over the stoppage of the operations of FSARS considering the original objectives of the police that can be summarised as maintaining law and order and protecting the lives and properties of citizens.
“The FSARS officers and men were either recruited or deployed for specific purposes, but the wall of demarcation appears to have been eroded overtime and that is why today, once you have a police identity card, you can do any police job.’’ he lamented. (NAN)
