NGO calls FG, multilateral coys to support road management agencies

The Executive Director, GreenLight Initiative, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Mr Simon Obi, has called on the Federal Government and multilateral organisations to support road management agencies to reduce road crashes in the country.

Obi made this call during a Road Safety Public Enlightenment programme organised by the NGO to mark the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims in Abuja, FCT.

The theme for 2019 World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims was entitled: ”Life is not a Car Part.”

According to him, the enlightenment programme aims at drawing interest on road safety, sensitise the public on safety, and stimulate attention on critical risk factors associated with road fatalities.

“Road safety best practices are not alien to us.

“The Nigeria government can adopt and firmly implement Vision Zero policy all year round and not just during yuletide and festive seasons.

“The government can support the efforts of road management agencies through adequate budgetary allocation to cater for continuous training of drivers.

“Road management agencies including policymakers should step up efforts in ensuring that all road users are safe while using the road,” he said.

Obi said that Multilateral organisations could also support the public road safety enlightenment to ensure drivers and road users imbibe the culture of safety when on the road.

He said that the awareness further strive to support the attainment of the decade of Action and Global Road Safety agenda as enshrined in the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3.6 and 11.2.

The executive director said that the recent Onitsha tanker explosion and many other traffic crashes explained the catastrophic effects associated with the use of road transport in Nigeria.

He said that the United Nations (UN) World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims was the day set aside globally to remember many killed and injured on roads, together with their families and friends.

Obi said it was also a day to thank the emergency services and reflect on the burden and cost of daily road disasters to families, communities and countries as well as ways to halt it. (NAN)

