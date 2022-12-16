NGO brings succour to widows, aged in Iroko Community, Ibadan

By Olatunde Ajayi

In an attempt to give back to the society, an NGO, Ayinke-Mary Foundation (AMF), has distributed food items to the widows and aged people in Iroko Community of Akinyele Local Government area, Oyo State.

The Project Director, Pastor Kola Busari, who spoke with newsmen, on behalf of the Chairman/Founder, Dr Isaac Popoola, said the foundation decided to give back to community where the chairman’s secondary school is located.

Busari said that it was part of the foundation’s effort toward achieving zero hunger among the widows.

He said that aim of the foundation was to give back to the society through the provision of staple food items to people in the community, irrespective of their religious affiliation or faith.

Busari noted that the foundation also engaged in the provisions of welfare and education to some orphans in the society.

“Today, we are at Iroko Community in Akinyele Local Government to extend our love to the widows there.

“It is a non-governmental organisation with no alternative interest, but just to thank God for blessings.

“It is a continuous exercise and we will continue sharing food stuff and it will be extended to other communities. We are thanking God that we are sustaining it,” he said.

Receiving the food items, Mrs Fumilayo Abioye, lauded the gesture of the foundation for its humanitarian service to the community.

“We really appreciate what Ayinke-Mary Foundation is doing in this community.

“This is what is expected from the well-to-do people in the society; we give glory unto God and we pray that people will continue to help the less privileged like what this foundation did today,” she said.

Also a widow, Mrs Ibironke Adeleke, called on the three tiers of government to take a cue from what the AMF foundation was doing to alleviate the sufferings of the people.

Adeleke said that widows in the society were faced with many challenges ranging from loneliness to hunger.

“We thank God for what this foundation is doing to widows that are hopeless; we pray that their works will continue to rise and will never come down,” she said.

Commenting, Pastor Kayode Akintohunde of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), said that God loves cheerful giver and would always ensure that the givers hands remain at the top.

“The most acceptable service unto God, our father, is to care for the orphans and widows in needs,” Akintohunde said.(NAN)