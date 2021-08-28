NGO blames insecurity on parental negligence, poverty

Mercy Corps, an NGO, has attributed the widespread insecurity in parts of the country to parental negligence occasioned by poverty and illiteracy.

In a communiqué issued after a three-day workshop on Community Initiative to Promote Peace (CIPP), the NGO noted that criminal groups enticed poor children into their folds with money in committing criminalities.

The NGO noted that the insecurity in some parts of local government areas of Katsina State was due to negligence by parents occasioned by poverty and illiteracy.

“The criminal groups enticed children of the poor with money and bring them to their fold to assist in committing criminalities.

“These children serve as fighters or informants that supplied information to the criminal about their rural settings,” said the Katsina State-based NGO.

The News Agency on Nigeria (NAN) reports that the communiqué was signed by the group’s Focal Chairperson, Hajiya Amina Bello.

The group called on traditional and religious leaders to help in checkmating the activities of criminals in economically backward areas that are vulnerable to criminalities.

It said that CIPP was a programme focused on promoting peaceful coexistence and stability in Nigeria, specifically in the North West and North Central geo- political zones.

The communiqué said that the workshop sought to enhance skills and capacity of parents and youth leaders and influencers to build resilience of young people to violent extremism.

“The workshop featured paper and video presentations, discussions, case studies, among others.

Participants appealed for urgent action by government to take decisive steps in educating youth in the rural communities against the dangers of violent extremism in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Participants were drawn from community based organizations, youth-led groups/networks, faith based organizations and Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWDs) in areas vulnerable to banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, robbery, rape and other criminalities.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...