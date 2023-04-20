NGO begins free hepatitis B vaccination in police barracks, hospitals in FCT

By Ruth Oketunde

The Daniel Onoja Foundation (DOF), an NGO, has organised free Hepatitis B vaccination and awareness campaign for police officers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event took place simultaneously in the Force Headquarters, Force CID Clinic, Dei-Dei Police Barracks and the Muhammadu Buhari Police Hospital, Area 11.

NAN also reports that the event was organised in commemoration of the 2023 World Health Day, usually celebrated on April 7.

Mr Daniel Onoja, Founder of the DOF, said the medical intervention would afford the personnel the opportunity to know their status and get vaccinated.

He added that the hepatitis B virus which is deadly and dangerous had not received the most needed awareness and sensitisation it requires.

Onoja added that having being a product of a Police father and living in a Barracks, it promoted him to give back to the society which made him what he is.

“We are doing this for humanity sake because we understand that the cardinal point of every nation’s development is dependent on the security, health and growth of its economy.

“If the people who make up the country, do not have good health enough to carry out their duties, then there will be a challenge.

“We also understand that the growth of every country is largely dependent on its security and it is well known that the Nigerian police force is saddled with that responsibility for internal security.

“This means that their health cannot be taken for granted and we cannot leave that responsibility to the government and the personnel alone.

“We know how expensive this vaccines are and how their work schedule is also tight, that is why we brought this medical intervention to where they are working, so that they can easily get tested and start their vaccination.

“We want them to live a healthy life, so that they can carry out their responsibilities effectively,” he said.

Onoja added that the foundation had already made arrangements for the three doses of the vaccine for those who are negative, while assuring of its continuous support to the police.

Also speaking, Dr Emmanuel Garba, 15th Force Medical Officer, appreciated the foundation for the medical intervention.

Garba said that it would go a long way in protecting the health of the police personnel.

“We all know the seriousness of hepatitis B and we appreciate you for taking steps in ensuring that we are not exposed to this infection,” he said.

NAN reports that hepatitis B is a potentially life-threatening liver infection caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Hepatitis B is spread when blood, semen, or other body fluids from a person infected with the virus enters the body of someone who is not infected.

This can happen through sexual contact; sharing needles, syringes, or other drug-injection equipment; or during pregnancy or delivery.(NAN)