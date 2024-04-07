NGO begins empowerment scheme to arrest poverty, hunger

The Royal Ambassadors Family Enlightenment Foundation (RAFEF), an NGO, has started an empowerment programme to arrest poverty and hunger in women and youths across the country.

Its Director-General, Amb Jonathan Okwudiri, made the declaration on Sunday in Enugu at the inauguration of the Southeast Region Executive Working Committee of the NGO.

Okwudiri added that the NGO had kicked off its correctional service advocacy nationwide by visiting Afikpo Custodial Centre in Ebonyi.

It effected the release of inmates who committed minor offences and required payment of little fines and those requiring legal representation.

“We shall do same in Enugu and Anambra states and empower those released with gainful skills to support societal growth,’’ he said.

Okwudiri explained that the NGO would be partnering with the 36 states of the federation, the Federal Capital Territory and the 774 council areas in the country to execute the empowerment.

He added that the NGO was poised to become the voice of millions of voiceless women and youths who needed to be heard and given hope of a better tomorrow and a prosperous life.

“It is unfortunate and very alarming that women and youths are mostly neglected in the workspace in Nigeria today.

“Our statistics showed that Nigerian women and youths were being used and dumped and mostly not carried along for positive impact on society.

“This has made many women and youths to lose their focus, talents, skills and potentials, ending up on the streets as touts and hooligans.

“RAFEF has come to serve humanity as a sign of hope; a new beginning; transformation; power; importance and a transmitter of wisdom and authority to women and youths,’’ he said.

Okwudiri stressed that the NGO would train youths in modern digital skills, create entrepreneurship opportunities and ensure their skills and educational development.

In a goodwill message, Controller of Corrections in Enugu State, Mr Nicholas Obiako, said the correctional service would partner with RAFEF since the mandates of both organisations were similar and complementary.

Obiako was represented by an official of the correctional service, Mr Hilary Chukwu.

He called on the NGO to partner with the correctional service in providing training materials and equipment in skills workshops and help with starter-packs for inmates trained, rehabilitated and released.

In an address of welcome earlier, Mrs Ngozi Chukwudimma, Zonal Director of RAFEF Southeast, said that repositioning youths and women through skills and other forms of empowerment would go a long way to reduce crime. (NAN)

By Stanley Nwanosike