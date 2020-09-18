NGO attributes social vices to broken homes

Share the news













A Bauchi- based NGO: Couples Network International says it has resolved thousands of marital issues among couples, families and other related domestic crises within the last 40 years of its existence.

Rev. Okafor Emefesi, the president of the NGO, said this after visiting some of its members in Bauchi on Friday.

Emefesi attributed some of the current social vices such as: rape, insurgency, kidnapping, armed robbery, abandoned and destitute children to breakdown of homes and disintegration of families.

According to him, his organisation is committed to the restoration of family ties and marriages globally through seminars, conferences, marriage counselling and special awards to couples.

He, however, solicited the collaboration of the media for the programmes of the group so that they could be getting constant publicity.

He said that such would enable couples and those with pending critical marital issues to patronise the agency.

He described the media as a veritable medium and the bedrock through which the society could achieve progress, sanity, accountability.

It is also the means of showing transparent ways of doing things for equity and justice to reign. (NAN)

