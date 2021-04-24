The Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD), an NGO, has applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for creating the Gender and Inclusivity Department (GID) in its operations.

The Executive Director of CCD, Mr David Anyaele, gave the commendation in a statement on Saturday.

Anyaele said the department would enable INEC to effectively implement programmes that would address issues of critical concern to women, Persons With Disabilities (PWDs), and other marginalised groups in the country’s electoral process.

According to him, the creation of the department means that issues related to women and PWDs will be given deserved attention by INEC.

“Unlike in the past where issues of women and PWDs were placed in the Voter Education and Publicity (VEP) department with limited opportunity for presentation of critical issues for these critical stakeholders, the creation of this department is an evidence of INEC’s commitment to the implementation of its policy framework on access and participation of PWDs in the electoral process.

“Part of the objectives of the framework is to strengthen the commission as an institution that is inclusive in its human and financial resources as well as in its practice and process.

“We are pleased to note that INEC has renewed its commitment to proactively communicate its policies and programmes to effectively engage and mainstream PWDs and marginalised groups in the electoral process.

“We wish to reiterate CCD’s commitment to supporting INEC’s measure aimed at enhancing access and participation of PWDs in the electoral process, through our programme on `Equal Voting Access’ for PWDs’’. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

