NGO appeals to KDSG to scale up funding for adolescents’ HIV sensitisation

June 28, 2021 Favour Lashem



A Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), Association of Positive People Living with HIV/AIDS,
has appealed to the State Government to scale up funding for sensitisation programme HIV for adolescents.

The Chairman of the association, Mr Aaron Sunday, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Monday in .

He said that from the N51.2 million allocated in the 2021 budget for HIV programmes through KADSACA, only N13.9 million was earmarked for adolescent and youth population in 21 government areas of the state.

Sunday said the amount was grossly inadequate to address the scourge of the disease among young people, considering the huge population of adolescents and youths in the state.

“We are, therefore, appealing to the state government for more allocation in the 2022 budget not only to people living with HIV but also to prevent new infection,” he said.

He added that the association was working hard to significantly reduce infections by the integration of sexual reproductive health, Gender Based Violence and HIV sensitisation.

He also said that the association was working in two government areas to raise awareness to curb the spread of HIV among young people through a project supported by the UN Development Programme.

“We reached out to 5,000 people in the urban areas and 1,000 at the grassroots. It a short project and we want to see to sustain it more impact.

“We are working with the State Plan to see various at which adolescents could reached.

“KADSACA leading the project because they are the main body but there still limited resources available.

“We hope that the state will consider us and allocate and ensure adequate finances for the HIV programme.” (NAN)

