NGO advocates stringent punishment against exam fraud

Exam Ethics Marshal International, a non-governmental organisation, on Friday called for stringent penalty for examination malpractice in the country.

Mr Ike Onyechere, founder of the organisation, disclosed this in Abuja at the launch of an online exam ethics, marshals integrity certification course and induction of new marshals.

Onyechere said that malpractice must first be checked at the level of educational institutions before the ripple effect would be felt in other sectors.

“One of the problems of exam malpractice is that we are not strong enough to sanction those caught in the act.

“We need to understand that problems such as unemployment, underdevelopment, corruption, breakdown of security, amongst others are anchored on exam malpractice.

“And until moral values and ethical standards are built, we cannot fix the problems of exam malpractice.

“We need to begin to raise competent and ethical friendly professionals in every field. It is like a circle every year, when examination bodies announce the number of violators of examination malpractice,” he said.

Onyechere added that the induction of over 20 new marshals was to raise revolutionary warriors that would defend the ethics and integrity of the education sector.

He said that the figure would bring the number of marshals to over 100,000 in its last 25 years of existence as a movement.

Meanwhile, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, Registrar, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), said that there was a need to eradicate completely the menace of exam malpractice in society.

Ajiboye, who was represented by Dr Jacinta Ametepe-Ogboso, acting Director, Certification and Licensing Department, TRCN, called for the integration of marshals into the school systems.

“Exam malpractice is affecting the quality of the product of educational system.

“I believe that this certification is important if integrated into the school system right from the basic class when children begin to know the importance of value of doing the right thing early enough.

“They will earn their certificate through hard work which will make them independent of their studies and become more creative and innovative rather than cutting corners.

“If you have many children who are marshals in the primary schools, they will influence their colleagues and instill the values and moral in the educational system,” he said.

Ajiboye added that the council had introduced the teachers investigating panel which had brought about transformation to teaching practice in the country.

He said that it had also put in place a model to check examination malpractice and as well to ensure that impersonation was dealt with.

Ajiboye, therefore, charged the newly inducted marshals to be proactive while discharging their duties and as well serve as model to fight any form of malpractice in the system. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...