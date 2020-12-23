NGO advocates increased women inclusion in governance

League of Women Voters of Nigeria (NILOWV), an NGO has emphasised the need for women inclusion in decision making process in communities to bridge the gap in governance and development in the society.

The NILOWV Chairperson, FCT Chapter, Maria Enegwa, stated this at a one day Town Hall Meeting with religions leaders and traditional rulers in Karu Chief Palace on Wednesday in Abuja.

Enegwa said that women were relegated to the back ground especially in political positions in the country.

She said that the NGO in partnership with Action-Aid Nigeria had carried out a sensitisation programme to ensure adequate women participation, especially in political positions in the country.

Enegwa expressed concern that most Nigerians still believed and embraced the traditional perspectives that view women as inferior to men, second class citizens, and weaker sex to be seen and not be heard.

According to her, most times, women feel the game of leadership, politics and decision making is exclusive to men, and they (women) should dare not to venture into it.

“And, those who struggle to venture are usually contented with back seat. Globally, women are key contributors in the development of any country.

“However, the issues of women exclusion and low participation in politics and decision making have continued to generate attention worldwide.

“We called for this gathering, to help eliminate the political, socioeconomic disparity and systematic practices, which serve as obstacles to effective participation of women in leadership, governance and decision making in our community.

“For there to be greater participation of women in all spheres of Nigeria society, most especially communities in FCT, we need the input of all stakeholders to help in empowering women politically, socially, economically.

“And protecting their lives, in order to achieve the inclusion of women in governance and decision making,” she stressed.

Enegwea, therefore, urged traditional rulers, religious leaders and other notable men and women in the society to support and encourage electorates to vote for women during elections.

This, according to her, will ensure more women occupy political positions.

On his part, Sakaruyi of Karu, Emmanuel Kyauta, who pledged his support for increased women participation in political positions, noted that men had not lived up to expectations in governance as a result of corruption.

The traditional ruler urged women to work hard to prove the nation right by taking over leadership position to salvage the country out of the challenges facing the nation. (NAN)