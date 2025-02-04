NGO advocates increased public support for EFCC

A non-governmental organisation, the Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC), has called for increased public support for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

By Martha Agas and Sumaila Ogbaje

A non-governmental organisation, the Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC), has called for increased public support for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the discharge of its duties.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of CCC, retired Maj.-Gen. Christopher Olukolade, made the call at a news conference organised by the centre on Tuesday in Abuja.

Olukolade said that the EFCC has been recording significant progress in its duties and increased support would further ensure more milestones.

“For instance, the recent bust of a gang in Lagos, which included a large number of foreigners, is a landmark achievement that we believe should attract a lot of celebration,” he said.

He said that the commission was making sincere efforts to fulfill its mandate, and emphasised the need for Nigerians to recognise the commission’s crucial role in promoting good governance and accountability.

According to him, public support will assist the EFCC in its efforts to eliminate corruption in Nigeria.

“As a centre, we have offered to be in support of their mission and we believe this should be the calling of every Nigerian.

“This will give us a better assurance of a more orderly society, that is more crisis free, “he said.

He called on Nigerians to cooperate with security and response agencies, along with other organisations working assiduously to enhance development and promote good governance in the country.

NAN reports that the EFCC had, on Dec. 16, announced a landmark raid in Lagos, in which it arrested 792 suspects for their alleged involvement in cryptocurrency investment fraud and romance scams.

The suspects included 148 Chinese, 40 Filipinos, two Khazartans, one Pakistani, and one Indonesian. (NAN)