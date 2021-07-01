NGO advocates for adequate protection of girl-child’s rights

Mr Ibrahim Victor-Akawu, Founder of a Nasarawa-based NGO, Relate Youth Initiative for Positive Impact, has called for adequate protection of child’s rights for the betterment of the society.

Victor-Akawu made the call on Thursday at a one-day public lecture, tagged: “Child Labour -Women’s Plight,’’ organised by the NGO in Keffi.

He said that if child’s rights had been adequately protected, it would go a long way in bring speedy development to the country.

The founder said that the event was organised annually, as part of its modest contributions to the campaign for the actualisation of fair and equitable society for all, irrespective of gender.

According to him, child labour is the work that deprives children of their childhood, potentials and dignity, saying that it is harmful to their physical and mental development.

“It refers to work that is mentally, physically, socially or morally dangerous and harmful to children.

“It interferes with their schooling by depriving them of the opportunity to attend school; obliging them to leave school prematurely or requiring them to attempt to combine school attendance with excessively long and heavy work,” he said.

Victor-Akawu also called on parents and guardians to protect the rights of children in the society to ensure their development.

Speaking on the topic: “The Laws Protecting the Girl-child,” a legal practitioner, Mr Maryam Haliru, called for more enlightenment on dangers associated with some cultural practices and rights of women, as provided by the constitution.

Also speaking, the Director, Centre for Gender Studies, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Dr Hauwa’u Mainoma, stressed the need for all to pay greater attention to the education of the girl-child.

According to her, education is the best legacy which parents should leave for their children.

In his goodwill message, a former Chairman of Karu Local Government Council, Mr Samuel Akala, expressed support to any initiative geared towards promoting the rights of women and fighting societal ills impeding their progress. (NAN)

