NGO advocates education on hygiene in Bauchi communities

An NGO, Women Development Association for Self-Sustenance (WODASS) in Bauchi State, has called for proper education on sanitation and hygiene procedures to avert outbreak of water-borne diseases in the communities. Mr Magaji Barde, Water sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Programme Officer with WODASS, made the call during an assessment of handwashing facilities schools and health centres in Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro on Wednesday. He said educating communities about proper sanitation procedures and implementing simple, safe water sanitation solutions like composting toilets, water tanks and solar power could reduce water-borne pathogens. “There is reduction in illnesses like diarrhea and cholera, better groundwater protection and reduction of possible spread of parasites and pathogens.

“By giving people the right education and products to promote healthy sanitation practices, the quality of life for people can be vastly improved,” Barde said. According to him, hygiene education can address a number of practices, including hand washing after toilet use and before the preparation of food. “Government, NGOs and WASH organisations should provide products that literally change the lives of people in communities where poor sanitation is a daily burden,’’ Barde said. He said that continuous vandalism and damages; leakages of water facilities affected and denied the communities water supply. Barde urged the government, legislature and policy makers to consider the plight of community members and fix the damaged water sanitation and hygiene facilities for them.

He enjoined communities to report such vandalism threatening water facilities for possible repairs. Malam Ahmed Kaigama, State Secretary, WASH Media Network, said that water was imperative to the maintenance of health. “Its importance is not only related to the quantity but also the quality. Access to water in the required quantity is needed to achieve good personal and domestic hygiene practices. “Good quality water ensures that ingested water does not constitute a health hazard,” he said. Kaigama called on the communities to report all illegal activities on water facilities and any threat to the authorities for salvaging the situation for people to enjoy good flow of water and hygiene. (NAN)