NGO advises Plateau women to be advocates of peace

 A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Mercy Corps, under its project, ‘Community Initiative Promote Peace’  has tasked women in promote peace and security in their communities.

Rosetta Ettan, CIPP Manager, gave the advice at dialogue iorganised for women on in Jos. The event was organised commemorate the 21st Anniversary of United Nations Security Council Resolution  (UNSCR   1325) on Women, Peace and Security.

The event was tagged: “Multi-stakeholder Dialogue on Elevating Role of Women in Peace and Security”According Ettan, women have key roles play towards lasting peace and security in the society.She explained that women, as duty bearers should be at the forefront of the towards a peaceful society.“The role of women in promoting peace and security particularly in rural areas cannot be overemphasised.“

Women who are the leading duty bearers must be seen in the forefront promoting peace and security in the society.“So, we are calling on women engage in the processes that will lead lasting peace in the society at all times, “she said.Ettan described CIPP  as  a   peacebuilding   program   that   seeks    improve local capacity and skills to manage disputes, strengthen women’s capacities to prevent and  conflicts.She also said the project aimed at increasing  collaboration  among  communities with  government  agencies, CSOs and local leaders address the root causes of conflict and develop strengthened and more sustainable   early  warnings and early response mechanisms.She added that the project was being  implemented in six states in Benue, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kogi and Plateau.

Ethan said that the project was supported by United States Agencyfor International Development (USAID) and implemented through a consortium, led by Mercy Corps, African Radio Drama Association (ARDA), Interfaith Mediation Centre (IMC), Pastoral Resolve (PARE), and Savannah Center for Diplomacy Democracy & Development (SCDDD).Earlier in a press statement, Oluwadamilola Aina, the Communication Officer of Mercy Corps, said that the dialogue had in attendance critical stakeholders from the media, security agencies, women groups, traditional and religious institutions.

Others, she said include youth groups, CSOs, members of the academia and government agencies, among others. She also said the event  was  aimed at  calling on duty  bearers  to  take   critical   actions    institutionalise mechanisms for addressing women’s peace and security issues in the society.In a goodwill message, Mr Joseph Lengmang, the Director-General, Peace Building Agency, said the meeting was apt.Lengmang, who was represented by Mr Godwin Okoko, the Director of Programmes of the agency, maintained that the dialogue would further expose the participants their roles towards peace building.“Over the years women have been relegated the background on the issues of conflict resolution and mediation, and peace building.“As an agency, we are currently working closely with various women groups entrench lasting peace in the state.“So, if sustainable peace is to be achieved, there is need for women to be deeply involved in the process,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that participants at the event were dream from Riyom, Bokkos, Barkin Ladi and Bassa Local Government Areas of Plateau. (NAN)

