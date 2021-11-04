NGO advises Plateau women to be advocates of peace

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Mercy Corps, under its project, ‘Community Initiative to Promote Peace’ has tasked women in Plateau to promote peace and security in their communities.

Rosetta Ettan, CIPP Programme Manager, gave the advice at dialogue iorganised for women on Thursday in Jos. The event was organised to commemorate the 21st Anniversary of United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR 1325) on Women, Peace and Security.

The event was tagged: “Multi-stakeholder Dialogue on Elevating Role of Women in Peace and Security”According to Ettan, women have key roles to play towards achieving lasting peace and security in the society.She explained that women, as duty bearers should be at the forefront of the campaign towards a peaceful society.“The role of women in promoting peace and security particularly in rural areas cannot be overemphasised.“

Women who are the leading duty bearers must be seen in the forefront promoting peace and security in the society.“So, we are calling on women to engage in the processes that will lead to lasting peace in the society at all times, “she said.Ettan described CIPP as a peacebuilding program that seeks to improve local capacity and skills to manage disputes, strengthen women’s capacities to prevent and resolve conflicts.She also said the project aimed at increasing collaboration among communities with government agencies, CSOs and local leaders to address the root causes of conflict and develop strengthened and more sustainable early warnings and early response mechanisms.She added that the project was being implemented in six states in Benue, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kogi and Plateau.

Ethan said that the project was supported by United States Agencyfor International Development (USAID) and implemented through a consortium, led by Mercy Corps, African Radio Drama Association (ARDA), Interfaith Mediation Centre (IMC), Pastoral Resolve (PARE), and Savannah Center for Diplomacy Democracy & Development (SCDDD).Earlier in a press statement, Oluwadamilola Aina, the Communication Officer of Mercy Corps, said that the dialogue had in attendance critical stakeholders from the media, security agencies, women groups, traditional and religious institutions.

Others, she said include youth groups, CSOs, members of the academia and government agencies, among others. She also said the event was aimed at calling on duty bearers to take critical actions to institutionalise mechanisms for addressing women’s peace and security issues in the society.In a goodwill message, Mr Joseph Lengmang, the Director-General, Plateau Peace Building Agency, said the meeting was apt.Lengmang, who was represented by Mr Godwin Okoko, the Director of Programmes of the agency, maintained that the dialogue would further expose the participants to their roles towards peace building.“Over the years women have been relegated to the background on the issues of conflict resolution and mediation, and peace building.“As an agency, we are currently working closely with various women groups to entrench lasting peace in the state.“So, if sustainable peace is to be achieved, there is need for women to be deeply involved in the process,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that participants at the event were dream from Riyom, Bokkos, Barkin Ladi and Bassa Local Government Areas of Plateau. (NAN)

