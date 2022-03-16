NGO advises girls to embrace science education

By Zainab Oyekan

An NGO, Peace Advancement Action Against Violence and Rape, said girls should be encouraged at early age to embrace science courses to bridge existing gap in the discipline.

Mrs Vivian Abara, the founder of the NGO, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Jos, said that the sciences have been dominated by males.

She said that getting more girls to study sciences would bridge the inequality in science inclined professions.

Abara advised parents to help their female children and build their capacity in sciences right from primary school.

“Most advancement in life whether economic, technological or political are science driven,” she said, adding that the girl-child must build capacity well deserving of her and not beg for concessions in any field of life.

Abara also said that women must strive to train themselves, speak and stand out wherever they found themselves.

“Women must hope for a change in the narrative and start up a conversation with confidence to follow their dreams.

“To break the biases and achieve gender equality for a sustainable tomorrow, women need to have courage to make a difference in all fields.

“The government can support, motivate, create a safe environment that would enable women see opportunities to take on their ambitions,” Abara added.

According to her, a woman is an embodiment of strength, fairness, confidence and courage and should stand out and be carried along in various fields.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

