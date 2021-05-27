NGIJ Joins Ahmad to apologise to authorities, Nigerians for slapping a Radio/TV guest

Nigerian Guild of Investigative Journalists (NGIJ) has joined Ordinary Ahmad Isah, Founder of Human Rights Radio, Television and President of Brekete worldwide and well-meaning Nigerians, to apologise for slapping a guest he was interviewing on Brekete show.

This was made known in a statement, jointly signed by President of Guild, Ayo Mojoyinola, and General Secretary, Abdulrahman Aliagan, .

statement reads in part, “it is human to err as nobody is above mistakes. beauty of it all is fact that the Popular Presenter and Human Rights activist was remorseful and publicly apologised to the regulator, National Broadcasting (NBC), the International community, Nigerians at home and abroad, as well as the same ordinary Nigerians he always stood for.

“Against this backdrop, we are joining the Ordinary President, Ahmad Isah, and well-meaning Nigerians to tender unreserved apologies to the NBC, the International community and Nigerians to please forgive his mistake as we believe that this would never reoccur,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the National Broadcasting (NBC) has suspended the licence of Ahmad Isah’s Human Rights Radio for what it called “recurring unprofessional conduct”.

In a BBC Africa Eye documentary, the activist was seen slapping a lady who was accused of setting her brother’s daughter on fire, sparking mixed reactions on and off the social media.

Although Isah, popularly known as ‘ordinary president’, apologised for his action, the NBC summoned him to explain the circumstances behind the incident.

In a statement on Thursday, the NBC said it met with the Brekete show host on May 26, and “has reviewed the events and noted unreserved apologies and regrets expressed by the broadcaster”.

The said the action was a clear violation of the broadcasting code and a betrayal of confidence placed on him by the people and the federal government.

While recognising that the radio station has tuned its programming to the yearnings of the people, it noted that the station has repeatedly warned and fined over abuse of ethics over the years.

It, therefore, ordered the suspension of the station’s licence for 30 days, effective from May 31. (NAN)

