The Nigerian Guild of Investigative Journalists (NGIJ) has joined Ordinary Ahmad Isah, the Founder of Human Rights Radio, Television and President of Brekete Family worldwide and well-meaning Nigerians, to apologise for slapping a guest he was interviewing on Brekete show.

This was made known in a statement, jointly signed by the President of the Guild, Ayo Mojoyinola, and the General Secretary, Abdulrahman Aliagan, in Abuja.

“The statement reads in part, “it is human to err as nobody is above mistakes. The beauty of it all is the fact that the Popular Presenter and Human Rights activist was remorseful and publicly apologised to the regulator, National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), the International community, Nigerians at home and abroad, as well as the same ordinary Nigerians he always stood for.

“Against this backdrop, we are joining the Ordinary President, Ahmad Isah, and well-meaning Nigerians to tender unreserved apologies to the NBC, the International community and Nigerians to please forgive his mistake as we believe that this would never reoccur,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has suspended the licence of Ahmad Isah’s Human Rights Radio for what it called “recurring unprofessional conduct”.

In a BBC Africa Eye documentary, the activist was seen slapping a lady who was accused of setting her brother’s daughter on fire, sparking mixed reactions on and off the social media.

Although Isah, popularly known as ‘ordinary president’, apologised for his action, the NBC summoned him to explain the circumstances behind the incident.

In a statement on Thursday, the NBC said it met with the Brekete Family show host on May 26, and “has reviewed the events and noted unreserved apologies and regrets expressed by the broadcaster”.

The commission said the action was a clear violation of the broadcasting code and a betrayal of confidence placed on him by the people and the federal government.

While recognising that the radio station has tuned its programming to the yearnings of the people, it noted that the station has been repeatedly warned and fined over abuse of ethics over the years.

It, therefore, ordered the suspension of the station’s licence for 30 days, effective from May 31. (NAN)

