Ngige, NLC express shock at death of NECA D-G

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, on Saturday in Abuja expressed shock at the death of the Director- General of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Dr Timothy Olawale.

Dr Olawale passed on, on Friday, Oct. 1 in a hospital in Abuja during an illness.

In a condolence message to NECA, Ngige said: “we are sorry for your loss and convey our heartfelt sympathy to your organisation and its entire affiliate employers’ associations.’’

Quoting Seneca, a Roman Philosopher, Ngige said: “the wise man will live as long as he ought, not as long as he can.’’

Extending the condolences to the family of Dr Olawale, Ngige comforted them with the soothing words of Thomas Moore, saying: “earth hath no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal.’’

“May you all find strength in each other as you mourn your loved one, and may your many memories of him help to sustain you at this most difficult time.’’

He prayed to God Almighty to grant Dr Olawale eternal rest.

In another condolence message, the NLC described Dr Olawale as a dependable social partner to Nigerian workers.

NLC President, Mr Ayuba Wabba, said in a statement on Saturday in Abuja that the demise of the NECA director-general was a great shock to the NLC.

“While in the saddle, Dr Olawale demonstrated a high level of professionalism and camaraderie with other social partners, especially labour,’’ Wabba stated.

The NLC president added that Olawale was always very objective in dealing with matters of industrial relations as his work ethos were “justice and equity’’.

He also said the Olawale was a great friend of the NLC.

“It is really quite eerie to describe Dr Olawale in past tense. He will be greatly missed. His humility, kindness and candour will be greatly missed by all who were privileged to have worked closely with him.

“On behalf of the leadership of the NLC, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the wife, children, relatives, colleagues and friends that Dr Timothy Olawale left behind.

“We also convey our condolences to the leadership and staff of NECA for this irreparable loss,’’ Wabba added.

Late Dr Olawale was confirmed as the substantive Director-General of NECA in January 2019, after six months in acting capacity.

He succeeded Mr Segun Oshinowo, who retired in December 2018 after serving the association for 19 years.

Wabba said: “his succession of Mr Oshinowo was greeted with great warmth by social partners as many saw his emergence as a continuation of a tradition of experience and excellence. (NAN)

