Ngige expresses shock over poor functioning of INEC equipment

Dr Chris Ngige, Minster of Labour and Employment, has expressed shock over poor functioning of the Biomodal Verification Machine or Car Reader, of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ngige spoke to journalists at his Nkwoide Alor ward 1, in Idemili South Local Government Area, during the Anambra Governorship election on Saturday.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the INEC card reader could not capture both facial and finger print of Ngige as at 2.45 pm after several attempts.



The visibly-disappointed minister said it was unfair for the electoral body to pack their equipment for a long time which resulted in their malfunctioning..



“Like you can see, I am going home, when the machine start working they should call me,” he said.



Ngige said though he was not blaming INEC, advised that in future elections the commission should test-run their equipment a week before the exercise.



Also, Dr Obiora Okonkwo, Governorship Candidate of Zenith Labour Party(ZLP), said poor functioning of the machiness and the late commencement of polls would adversely affect the process.



Okonkwo, who voted after wasting more than 30 minutes, said many voters would be disenfranchised due to poor functioning of the machines.



Okonkwo who commended the level of security in parts of the state said there was room for improvement in future elections.



He said he is hopeful that he would emerge winner, but added that his victory would be more beneficial to the people.



“I will be more concerned on making the people comfortable by delivering on my promises than dancing that I have won an election,” he said. (NAN)

