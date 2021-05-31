The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige has described the gruesome murder of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and former Political Adviser to President Jonathan, Hon. Ahmed Gulak as ‘wicked, unwarranted and unnecessary”.

Ngige said this in a statement by Mr Charles Akpan, Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations in the ministry, on Monday in Abuja.

“It is not in our character as Ndigbo to shed blood for any reason and for any cause. Peace, consultation and accommodation are integral to our republicanism as a race.

”Ndigbo cannot afford to be linked to a senseless murder or any other action that can bitterly sour our relationship with our brothers from other parts of Nigeria,” he said.

The minister appealed to all political actors and aggrieved youths in Imo and every state in the South East to immediately halt the escalating violence and embrace dialogue.

“I wish to appeal to all political actors and youths in Imo State, indeed all states in the South East to reject violence as a means to address the challenges we face as Ndigbo in Nigeria.

“I further advise all aggrieved persons whether they are politicians or youths to eschew violence as there is nothing that cannot be resolved through dialogue.

“Late Ahmed Gulak was a friend. While he served President Jonathan as Political Adviser, I was in the Seventh Senate and we had a very good relationship.

”We spoke during the Ramadan fasting and had our last encounter during Sallah. It is quite shocking Ahmed died in such a regretful circumstance.

“I wish to condole the government and good people of Adamawa over this tragic loss, especially his immediate family, relatives and friends and pray that Almighty God will accept his soul and grant him eternal rest,” Ngige added.

The minister similarly condoled with the Enugu State Government and the people of Mbu in Isiuzo Local Government Area over the murder of retired Justice Stanley Nnaji of the Enugu State High Court.

Ngige also prayed God Almighty to grant him eternal rest.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

