Ngige condemns attack on Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah

By Joan Nwagwu

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige has condemned the recent attack on Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah that claimed the lives of some of his aides and security agents.

Ngige said this in a statement signed by his Media Office and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

He described the attack as “atrocious, wicked and evil”, saying that it was a big setback to a relative calm restored to the state in the past few months.

He urged the security agencies to ”hunt down and bring the murderous perpetrators to justice.”

According to him, ”it was certainly a setback at a time many had thought reprieve has come from the dreadful darkness that lately enveloped our dear state.

“However, we must not allow that daylight horror to trip our determination to the cross-hair of another cycle of tragedies. Evil must not win.

“Hence, i charge the security agencies to double efforts to fish out the criminals as quickly as possible .

“Ndi-Anambra must not succumb to fear but rally round the government and the security agencies to track the criminals terrorising our state, ’’he said.

Ngige aslo extended his deepest condolences to Uba over the huge losses.

He added: ” I thank God Almighty for sparing his life while also praying for His mercy on the families of his aides and security agents who lost their lives.”(NAN)

