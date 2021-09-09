Ngige assures of improved revenue, staff welfare

Dr Evelyn Ngige, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, says that concerted effort is ongoing to improve the ministry’s financial performance through its revenue generating departments.

Nigige disclosed this during a visit to the ministry’s Weight and Measurement Department on Thursday in Lagos.

She noted that the need to embark on an aggressive revenue drive was necessitated by the dwindling oil revenue and Federal Government’s diversification efforts.

According to her, efforts will also be made to block leakages in revenue collection towards boosting economic stability and growth.

She disclosed that the ministry had procured additional vehicles to enhance operational efficiency and would improve welfare package of its staff to boost their morale and productivity.

Also, Mr Hassan Ejibunu, Director, Weights and Measures Department, said that the department generated over N700 million in 2020, and projected one billion naira revenue performance for 2021.

Ejibunu said that the department had evolved strategies to achieve its projected revenue drive toward assisting the government meet its financial obligations.

He said that the department had partnered other ministries, adding that it was extending its operations to telecommunications, electricity and water to ensure that legal metrology was applied in the sectors.

Legal metrology concerns regulatory requirements of measurements and measuring instruments for the protection of health, public safety, the environment, enabling taxation, protection of consumers and fair trade.

“Human health depends on our ability to make accurate diagnoses requiring measurements, for example determining the level of cholesterol in blood.

“Breath analysers are used to measure alcohol levels in the body.

“Consumers need to trust the volume delivered by a petrol pump.

“Weights and measures are there to protect the interest of the consumers and also the manufacturers,” he said.

Ejibunu advised consumers to consult the department if they have challenges with manufacturers, adding that the department serves as their police.

Earlier, Mr Femi Usman, Zonal Coordinator, Dept of Weights and Measures, Lagos zone, said that the department’s activities centre on the verification of the accuracy of weighing and measuring instruments used in trade and business transactions.

Usman said that the purpose was to promote consumer confidence and protection from unwholesome acts.

According to him, the zone generated N112 million in 2020, and projected N150 million for its 2021 revenue generation.

He said that the shortage of operational vehicles, obsolete equipment, lack of laboratory, lack of office space and need for staff retraining were some of the challenges facing the zone. (NAN

