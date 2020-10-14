NGHA orders shut down of Minna-Bida road for rehabilitation

The Niger House of Assembly, on Wednesday, asked the executive arms of government to ban movement of articulated vehicles on Minna-Bida road to allow for its rehabilitation.

The House resolution followed a motion on a matter of urgent public importance presented by Mr Ahmed Bello, member representing Agware constituency and seconded by Mr Andrew Jagaba, member representing Munya in Minna.

Deputy Speaker of the House, Mr Jibrin Ndagi, while reading the resolutions, called on the state government to close the road to trucks to enable the contractor to continue with the reconstruction work.

He asked the Commissioner of Works to appear before the house to explain modalities put in place for the completion of works on road infrastructure in the state.