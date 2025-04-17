NGF visits Plateau, condoles Mutfwang over killings

By Polycarp Auta



The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) visited Plateau on Thursday and condoled with Gov. Caleb Mutfwang over the recent attacks and killings in the state.

Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara and Chairman of the forum led other governors on the visit.

He said that the visit was to commiserate with the government and people of Plateau over the recent security breach in some parts of the state.

Abdulrazaq, who commended the security agencies for their swift response, called on key stakeholders in the state to support government’s efforts towards ending the circle of killings in the state.

“On behalf of NGF and the people of our various states, I bring you sincere words of condolences on the unfortunate events in which many of our compatriots have lost their lives.

“We call on leaders and influencers across all communities and sectors in Plateau to join the governor in the task of uniting the people and restoring sustainable peace.

“Leaders should come together to speak strongly against violence of any kind; we urge the good people of Plateau to resolve all differences through dialogue, fair negotiations, mutual respect, and perspective taking.

“Sustainable development can be a mirage in an atmosphere of tension and violence; Plateau is full of potentials especially in agriculture and tourism.

“But these potentials could be affected negatively if we allow violence or threats of it to define how people see our communities,”he said.

Abdulrazaq, who commended Mutfwang for the steps taken to forestall similar occurrence in the future, added that the visit was to also show solidarity with their colleague.

Responding, Mutfwang thanked his colleagues for the visit, insisting that the visit had further strengthened him to ensure the safety of lives and property in the state.

The governor, who vowed to secure lives and property in the state, commended President Bola Tinubu for supporting the state in its trying time.

He, however, called on the security agencies to intensify border security, insisting that the perpetrators of the attacks were largely foreigners.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other governors who visited were Hyacinth Alia of Benue, Babagana Zulum of Borno, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, and Dr Emmanuel Akabe, the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)