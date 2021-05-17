NGF urges calm over NLC strike in Kaduna

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has appealed the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) exercise calm and restraint in engagement with the Kaduna State .

The forum made the call in a statement signed by Chairman and Governor of , Dr Kayode Fayemi, on in Abuja.

Fayemi called for cautious introspection on the part of labour, saying no meaningful progress had ever been achieved in an atmosphere of conflict and chaos.

“The NGF also wishes remind the NLC that actions can become counter-productive, especially as the last year 2020 has adversely affected workers socially and economically. “

He advised the NLC explore the already open avenue of rapprochement that the Kaduna state had provided resolve the matter and join the state evolve a convivial working environment that would be befitting for all.

“The NGF also calls on the NLC to be open-minded toward the altruistic intention of the staff audit that the Kaduna state is embarking upon to sanitise the state’ workforce and make it more productive.

“This should be seen as a witch-hunt or an attempt to unnecessarily downsize the civil service.

“As we all know, all states are at present going through difficult times and the most feasible option will be for each state to device its own response to its unique without undermining the rights of individuals to seek redress. “

Activities in the state have been paralysed as the five-day warning strike directed by the NLC over irregular sacking of civil servants began on .

The NLC President, Mr Ayuba Wabba, said at the kick off  of the action that it would run its full course unless the state attended to the workers’ grievances. (NAN)

