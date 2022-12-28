NGF to synergise to improve wellbeing of  people with disability——- Bagudu

By Ibrahim Bello

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State says the members of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum ( NGF) will synergise to provide the needs of people with disabilities in the country.

Bagudu, who is the Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum, disclosed this during the 31st edition of the annual National Da’wah / Conference of the Association of Deaf Muslims in Nigeria, in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

He said that the move was to further cater for the wellbeing of the people with disability .

”I will write to all the governors in my capacity as the Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum and the leaders of the associations will thereafter be invited.

”We will sit down with them and brainstorm on their challenges. We have been doing a lot for the physically – challenged youths and we will do more.

” They need more interpreters, they need more facilities, Kebbi state has been doing much and we will do more,” Bagudu said.

Bagudu said that the state government had been doing much for children with special needs, adding, “a good society is where everyone is relevant and feels important.

“People with disability are not different from others.

”Disability is not a punishment from God. It is just one step in life and these are people with abundant talents and abilities.

”’Islamic scholars have given us examples of people with special needs who have memorised the Holy Quran and have contributed to Islamic knowledge.

” They have done this more than the people who can read and write. They are therefore not less important,” he added.

The governor also announced that the state government would provide allowances for all the participants in the programme.

” This is in appreciation of the honour and recognition given to the state for being given the hosting right of this all-important conference.

”I am happy that in spite of your challenges, you still feel confident and proud to come here and associate with us,” Bagudu said.

Earlier, the National President of the association, Alhaji Sulaiman Dagbo, expressed delight with the presence of the governor, saying he was the second governor to attend their meeting.

He said the delegates gathered in the state to discuss and share knowledge on religious events as well as express love for one another as Muslims .

“The meeting charts the new way forward for the members of the association and look at some of the challenges facing the association,” he said.

Dagbo thanked Bagudu for his support, care and love to persons with disability particularly with regards to their educational pursuits.

He appealed to the governor to establish a special education committee comprising of representatives of the deaf, the blind, the physically challenged with representation of the Ministry of Education.

“The committee is to advise the government on education and learning of disabled persons from primary to tertiary level.

” We are also requesting for the establishment of an economic empowerment committee for people with disability to mobilise Muslims with disabilities on Da’wah activities.

“We are also calling for the establishment of a committee of persons with disabilities in the emirates,” the president said.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Alhaji Hassan Muhammad- Shalla, commended the governor for rehabilitating the school for persons with special needs in the state, provision of free uniforms and feeding to students with special needs.

“The governor has engaged two consultants from the University of Maoiduguri Teaching Hospital, for treatment of people, whose condition of disability could be redeemed, and they are now receiving treatment at the hospital in Maiduguri,” he said.

The theme of the conference is: “The Role of Muslim Ummah amidst socio – economic and insecurity menace”. (NAN).