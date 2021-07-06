NGF to launch Peace and Inclusive Security Initiative

The NGF is to launch its maiden Peace and Inclusive Security Initiative on Thursday, the 8th of July by 11am. The event takes place at the Sheraton Hotel in Abuja.

The event is aimed at tackling insecurity, conflict and violence which has become a daily activity by bandits and terrorists all around the country.

Also, a regular interactive platform will hold as soon as the launch is over.

The collaborative peace keeping initiative will provide a platform for sharing experiences on government, civil society initiatives testing practicable ideas and pushing for implementation of innovative solutions to conflict and insecurity.

The panel comprises of Governors, Heads of Security and other eminent persons who can influence policy at the highest levels and who might have contributed significantly in promoting national peace and security.

Expected at the event are the former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar who doubles as the Chairman of the National Peace Committee, the Humanitarian Disaster Management and Social Development minister, Sadiya Umar Farouk among many other guests.

Other are Professor Abiodun Alao of the African Studies Kings College London and the Director of the African Security Leadership Centre, Mr Nnamdi Obasi, Snr Adviser on Nigeria International Crisis Group, Professor Issac Mbachu of Political Science and Defence Studies, former Head of Political Science and Defence Studies, Nigerian defence Academy (NDA).

The Director General, Mr Ashishana Okaru is to give the welcome address.

The Governors expected include the Chairman of NGF, Dr Kayode Fayemi, Governors of Borno State, Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Plateau and Nassarawa State.

There will also be a Technical Steering Committee. This will be the technical organ responsible for implementing the decisions and directions of the Panel to be steered by the NGF Secretariat, the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, the Office of the Secretary to the Government, the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, the National Orientation Agency, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, the Ministry of Interior, related Ministries, departments and agencies at the state level, security agencies and military operations deployed in relevant states, donors, international organisations and civil societies.

The objectives of the meeting include having an agenda setting on peace and stability especially at the sub-national levels. It would support decision-making on security at the national level through the National Economic Council. It will help in identifying the drivers of insecurity at all state level and stimulate collaborative response by stakeholders.

There would be a high-level advocacy for peace and inclusive security among Governors and Government institutions at Federal and state levels.

The initiative would also promote networking and synergy amongst state and non-state actors to enhance peace and inclusive security.

