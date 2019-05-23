NGF: Sokoto Deputy governor congratulates Fayemi, Tambuwal

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

#TrackNigeria: Sokoto State Deputy Governor, Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan’iya has congratulated the Governors of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi and his Sokoto state counterpart, Aminu Tambuwal on their election as Chairman and Vice Chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum.

A statement by the Director Press to the Deputy governor, Aminu Abubakar made available to Newsdiaryonline Thursday said the two are exemplary leaders whose choice to lead the Forum did not come as a surprise to Nigerians.

“Having Dr. Fayemi and Governor Tambuwal to lead Nigerian Governor’s Forum will translate to realignment of purposeful leadership for the yearnings and aspirations of the electorates,” Dan’iya said.

