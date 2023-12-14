Thursday, December 14, 2023
NGF seeks thorough investigations into Tudun Biri bombings

By Favour Lashem
The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), has called for thorough investigations into the accidental drone attacks at Tudun Biri, Igabi Local Government, Kaduna State.

 The Chairman of the forum, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak, spoke on Thursday in Kaduna when he condoled with the government and people of  the state over the unfortunate incident..

The Kwara State Governor, who came on behalf of the 36 Governors of the Federation,  said that they would ensure  that those found culpable were brought to justice.

Gov. Uba Sani thanked the NGF Chairman for the show of support and solidarity in the state’s moment of grief.

He also expressed appreciation to his colleague for visiting Kaduna to condole with the government and people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the unfortunate incident, which occurred on Dec .3,2023, resulted in the deaths of scores of people, leaving many others injured. (NAN

By Hussaina Yakubu

