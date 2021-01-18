NGF plans virtual meet on Jan.20 on COVID-19

The 36 state governors in Nigeria will hold a virtual meeting on Jan. 20, to discuss issues relating to the second wave of COVID-19.

Mr Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, Head of Media and Public Affairs, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) said this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

Bello-Barkindo said that the meeting would commence at 2p.m, adding that the focus will be on the second wave of the pandemic.