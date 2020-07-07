NGF, NBS, UNODC meet to discuss corruption survey, FERMA user’s charge Wednesday

Share the news













The Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, will on Wednesday meet in their 12th teleconference, to discuss the second corruption survey, their policy patterns and trends at the subnational level as analysed by the National Bureau for Statistics, NBS, and the UNODC.

According to a statement by the Spokesperson of the Forum, Abdulazaque Barkindo made available to Newsdiaryonline on Tuesday, “a representative of the UNODC, Oliver Stolpe and the Statistician General, Dr Yemi Kale will join governors in the teleconference to shed light on the subject.

“The implementation of the 5% user’s charge by FERMA will also be presented to the governors by the FERMA boss as two of the three presentations for tomorrow’s meeting.

“Before the two above, the National Gas Expansion Program, NGEP, will be tabled before the governors by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipriye Sylva.

“The rubric will revolve around “Expanding Domestic Gas Supply & Stimulating Demand in the Country,” soon after the opening remarks by the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr John Kayode Fayemi.

“The meeting takes place tomorrow, Wednesday 8th July 2020, and commences at 2 pm.

“An invitation from the Director General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Mr Asishana Bayo Okauru to the governors, lists the issues to be discussed at the meeting, to include an update from the Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and his committee’s interface with the Presidential Task Force, on Covid19, and its new emphasis on community spread, particularly regarding how best to mitigate the development.

“The governors will also discuss the Executive Order 10, 2020 – Financial Autonomy for the Legislature & Judiciary of States among other matters, apart from taking a critical look at the nation’s economic sustainability, post Covid19, giving special attention to the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA); a Compendium of State-Owned Moribund Companies & Commercial Entities; the Infrastructure Refund to the remaining Five (5) States – RV; BY; CRS; ON; OS which is still ongoing.

“Governors are expected to start joining the meeting from 1 pm as it starts at 2 pm,” the statement reads.

Related

Share the news













No tags for this post.