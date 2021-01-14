NGF mourns Mai Tangale of Gombe State

The Northern Governors’ Forum has commiserated with the Government and people of Gombe , over the death of the fifteenth Mai Tangale, Dr Abdu Maisheru II , who died on Jan. 10 at 72. Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong in a condolence message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham on Thursday in Jos, described the traditional ruler’s death as a monumental loss to the nation.

He condoled with the people of Tangale Kingdom, saying the first class ruler was very instrumental to the development of his Chiefdom and Gombe State . He noted that the deceased also played a critical role in the promotion of peace and unity in the state. “As the Chairman of the Northern Christian Traditonal Rulers, late Dr Masheru was a man of faith who advocated for godliness and championed inter-faith dialogue towards advocating for harmony in the north and the nation as a whole. “The value he placed on education saw his subjects acquiring knowledge and contributing to Gombe State and the nation in various capacities,” Lalong said.

Similarly, the forum has commiserated with the family of rtd Col. Aminu Kontagora, former Military Administrator of Benue and Kano State who died on Jan. 10 at 64. Lalong described the passing of the former military officer as a great loss to the nation, saying the deceased contributed immensely to the development of the states he administered, the Nigerian Army and the country as a whole.

The chairman noted that even in retirement, the deceased had continued to serve his community and the nation in various ways. He urged members of his family to accept his demise as the will of God, saying they should find solace in his good works noting he lived a life of sacrifice and dedication for the betterment of humanity.(NAN)