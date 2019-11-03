NGF leads pilot national HCD evaluation

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum will be leading the nation’s Human Capital Development (HCD) Core Working Group (CWG) a combination of officials, drawn from the Forum and the Presidency, to Kaduna State, on its pilot national HCD evaluation.

According to the draft agenda of the visit scheduled for Monday November 14 and Tuesday 15 2019, the delegation which is led by the Director General of the NGF, Mr Asishana B Okauru, also includes the Head, HCD CWG Yosola Akanbi

The two-day working visit will feature several interactive sessions beginning with the Governor’s Session which seeks to set the tone for HCD CWG’s engagement of key actors at the subnational level. Discussions will revolve around expectations from the States which will be clarified as well as the Governor’s HCD priorities.

The idea is to prioritise the HCD efforts nationwide and to deepen the engagement of key Stakeholders towards domesticating HCD.

The HCD Council Members Session is expected to be a fully interactive session where the Governor elaborates on the State’s HCD vision, key priorities and targets. The State’s baseline HCD information is expected to be presented and deliberated upon by participants. Key successes achieved in HCD interventions will be dissected and elaborated upon and challenges faced in improving the HCD baseline will also be addressed.

The peculiarities of each state regarding interventions relevant to the state will be discussed including the key expectations regarding the development of the State’s Action Plans and the establishment of the State’s HCD Monitoring & Evaluation Team.

The Director General of the NGF will speak on the expectations from the state’s HCD Council, going forward. The team moves to Ekiti State on Wednesday.