NGF endorses APC zoning arrangement on NASS leadership

By EricJames Ochigbo

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) has endorsed the zoning arrangement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the election of the presiding officers of the 10th National Assembly.

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun said this in a statement by Rep. Tajudeen Abbas Campaign Team in Abuja after receiving a delegation of the Joint Task-10th Assembly.

Abiodun said that he and his colleagues took the decision after an interactive session with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

He said that during the meeting, Tinubu sought the support of the governors for the APC candidates to make the election easier for them.

“It is within the right of the President to seek those that will make his job easier. He has decided in collaboration with the party that these are the people that he wants to work with.

“All of us across party lines keyed into what the President told us. We had our meeting after meeting him and decided that we should support the President,” Abiodun said. (NAN)