NGF donates N50m to SOSG, Mart fire victims, pledges to lobby FG

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) has donated the sum of M50 million to Sokoto State Government and victims of the Sokoto Central Market inferno that occurred last week.

According to a statement by Muhammad Bello, Special Adviser Media and Publicity to Sokoto State Governor, Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, announced the donation Tuesday while at the scene of the fire disaster in Sokoto.

Accompanied by the Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, Mr. Simon Bako Lalong and Gov. Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, Gov. Fayemi said the NGF will pursue the pledge made by the federal government to the state government and the victims of the inferno.