NGF condemns attack on worshippers in Ondo

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has expressed deep shock over the attack on St. Francis Church in Owo, in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The forum also sympathised with Nigerians, in general, and specifically the Owo community, the government and the people of Ondo State.

In a statement on Sunday in Abuja by its Chairman, Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, condemned the attack, describing it as a gory, ugly, and gruesome act by extremely wicked and warped minds.

“As governors, on our oath, we solemnly pledge to work with Mr President, all citizens and residents of our dear country, Nigeria, to assure you of a fully secure environment.

“Our goal is to halt brutalities, address unresolved criminal acts and ensure all killers are ultimately brought to face the consequences of their actions,” Fayemi said.

He added that in the spirit of all faiths, the governors prayed for the victim, that God should forgive and grant them mercy. (NAN)

