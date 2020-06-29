NGF committed to financial autonomy of legislature, judiciary – Tambuwal

Share the news













The Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, has said that the Forum is poised to make financial autonomy of the legislature and judiciary across the country, possible.

He made this known when he swore in the new Grand Khadi of the state Sharia Court of Appeal, Muhammad Tambari Usman, Monday at Government House, Sokoto.

According to him, in his capacity as the Chairman of the NGF’s committee that was mandated to interface with stakeholders, including the Speakers Conference on the matter, the governors were unanimous that they should support the autonomy.

“I assure you and the rest of Nigerians, who are having some concerns that governors are opposed to the financial autonomy of these institutions, that I am yet to see or come across that governor that is opposed to the independence of either the legislature or the judiciary,” Tambuwal said.

He stated that as a former legislator, he is personally in support of the process.

“It is only a question of working on the framework, because the Order 10 of Mr President came up with a framework for the Judiciary,” to the exclusion of all the state legislature.

“And there were some states that were already having different frameworks. So, we need to harmonize and come up with a common framework that will work in the interest of these are institutions,” he stated.

