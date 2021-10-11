NGF chairman, former Senate President, to attend 7th Oduyoye birthday lecture

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi, and the former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, will Tuesday attend the 7th Babatunde Oduyoye annual birthday lecture.

According to a press release, made available on Sunday evening in Ibadan by Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Wabara and Gov Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State will co-chair the event.“The Birthday Lecture, with the topic: ‘

Security and National Unity in Difficult Times”, will be delivered by Gov. Fayemi, at the event that will hold at the Oritsejolomi Hall, International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, by 10 a.m.“Gov. Makinde will be the Chief host while former governor of the state, Sen. Rashidi Ladoja, is expected as the Father of the Day.“

The Babatunde Oduyoye Annual Birthday Lecture Series is a platform for discussion of critical national issues and proffering solutions to contemporary national existential challenges.“Oduyoye is a former Minority Whip of the House of Representatives and is currently serving as the Special Adviser, Strategy and Political Matters to the Oyo State Governor.“

Some of the previous lectures were delivered by notable personalities, including the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Umar Na’Abba, academics and political heavyweights,” the statement read. (NAN)

