NGE mourns Juliet Njiowhor

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has expressed shock and disbelief over the death of the editor of the Port Harcourt-based, The Tide Newspaper, Mrs Juliet Ejiowhor.

Mrs Njiowhor died on Saturday after a brief illness.

She was a two – term Standing Committee member representing the Eastern Zone. Also, she was at the 2021 NGE Convention in Kano where she contested for the position of Treasurer.



A press release signed Mustapha Isah,NGE President Monday said, “Mrs Njiowhor’s death has robbed the Guild of a committed member who never missed any of its events since joining the organisation.

“Her death came shortly after that of our former Deputy President, Elder Esinjo Oqua Itu, in Calabar.

“The Guild takes solace in the fact that Mrs Njiowhor served humanity with diligence in her sojourn here on Earth.



“We extend our condolences to her husband and children as well as the management and staff of The Tide newspaper and the people and government of Rivers State.

“May her soul rest in the bosom of the Lord”, NGE President said.

A condolence register has been opened at the Editors’ House, NO 24, Mojidi Street, Ikeja for Mrs Njiowhor.

