NGE mourns Juliet Njiowhor

August 23, 2021 Danlami Nmodu



Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has expressed shock and disbelief over death of editor of the Port Harcourt-based, The Tide Newspaper, Mrs Juliet Ejiowhor. 

Mrs Njiowhor died on Saturday after a brief illness.

She was a two – term Standing Committee member representing Eastern Zone.  Also, she was at  2021 NGE Convention in Kano where she contested for position of Treasurer.
 

A press release signed Mustapha Isah,NGE Monday said, “Mrs Njiowhor’s death has robbed Guild of a committed member who never missed any of its events since joining organisation.

“Her death came shortly after that of our former Deputy President, Elder Esinjo Oqua Itu, in Calabar.

Guild takes solace in fact that Mrs Njiowhor served humanity with diligence in her sojourn here on Earth. 


“We extend our condolences to her husband and children as well as management and staff of Tide newspaper and people and government of Rivers State. 

“May her soul rest in bosom of Lord”, NGE President said.

A condolence register has been opened at Editors’ House, NO 24, Mojidi Street, Ikeja for Mrs Njiowhor.

