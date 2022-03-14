NGE mourns Emmanuel Yawe

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has expressed shock, sadness and a deep sense of loss over the death of one of its dedicated members and veteran journalists, Mr. Emmanuel Yawe, who died in his sleep last Thursday, March 10, 2022.

An editor’s editor, trainer and mentor to many of the Editors on the seat today, Yawe, until his demise, was also the National Publicity Secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF.

A statement from the NGE, signed by its President, Mustapha Isah, and General Secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, recalled how the late Yawe remained a committed member of the Guild even after several years of retiring from public service.

The statement said: “Mr. Emmanuel Yawe was one of the peacemakers and voices of reason who ensured that the last elective Congress of the Nigerian Guild of Editors in Kano was smooth and rancour free.

“Even after, the Congress, Mr. Yawe again played an active role in the last biennial Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC), which held few months later in Abuja. There, he had served as a key discussant in one of the sessions on Security.

At that session, he brought his experiences as Editor, publisher, government spokesperson, public servant and mouthpiece of the ACF to bear, as he advised Editors on how best to report issues of national security, especially in a volatile and delicate country like Nigeria”.

A 1979 graduate of Political Science from the University of Ibadan, Yawe, between 1988 and 1992, served as Managing Director of Gongola Press Ltd, and before then, Director General, Governor’s Office, Gongola State between 1987 – 1988 and Editor, Sunday Triumph Newspapers 1984 – 1987.

A distinguished journalist and author, Yawe was, at various times, Member Editorial Board, The Point Newspaper; People’s Daily Newspaper and New Nigerian Newspapers. He was also Managing Editor, New Sentinel Newspaper; and Editor, Crystal International News Magazine.

Mr. Yawe, who hailed from Donga local government area of Taraba State, served briefly as Chief Press Secretary, Governor’s Office, Gongola State (Now Adamawa and Taraba states) in 1983.

He was 66.

NGE joins the family, the entire fraternity of the pen, the ACF and the governments and people of both Taraba and Adamawa State in mourning the painful exit of this media icon and peerless patriot.

“Emmanuel Yawe will be greatly remembered as a true professional who gave his all to the journalism profession in Nigeria. We will miss him greatly”, the Guild said.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

