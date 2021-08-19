NGE lauds ex-president’s appointment as NNPC’s spokesman

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has commended the appointment of one of its former Presidents, Mr Garba Deen Mohammed, as the Group General Manager (Public Affairs) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The NGE, which is the umbrella body of all editors in Nigeria, made the commendation in a statement signed by its President, Mr Mustapha Isah and the General Secretary, Mr Iyobosa Uwugiaren on Thursday.

The guild, while congratulating Mohammed on his appointment, noted that he was eminently qualified for the position, considering his experience both in the media as well as the oil and gas sector.

‘’We commend the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva and the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mr Mele Kyari, for making the right choice.

‘’Mohammed’s appointment comes at a time the NNPC is undergoing a transition following the signing into law of the Petroleum Industry Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari,’’ the NGE stated.

While thanking the outgoing NNPC’s spokesperson, Dr Kennie Obateru, for his excellent relationship with the guild – during his tenure, the editors said they look forward to working with Mohammed to deliver on his assignment. (NAN)

