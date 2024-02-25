NGE hails Kogi govt’s investments in infrastructure, education

The Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) has commended the Kogi State Government for its outstanding achievements in education and road infrastructure across the state.

The NGE’s Vice President, Mr Ozoene Sheddy, gave the commendation on Saturday in Lokoja, during a media tour to the infrastructure built by the immediate past governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, across the confluence city.

The facilities included the newly constructed Ganaja flyover bridge and GYB Model Secondary School, Adankolo, and Muhammadu Buhari Civic Centre, Lokoja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NGE on Friday held its NEC meeting in Lokoja.

Sheddy described the bridge as product of good thinking and good idea conceived by the previous administration of Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

“I had the singular opportunity to travel through Lokoja before now.

“Let me express my commendation to the state government for reducing the gridlock associated with the Ganaja junction and the aesthetic beautification the flyover bridge has added to the State capital,” he said.

He called for proper maintenance of the bridge and ensure measures that would avert hoodlums using under the bridge as hideouts.

Sheddy eulogised the former governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello for the initiative and for laying a solid foundation for the administration of Gov. Usman Ahmed Ododo.

A member of the Guild, Adebayo Bodunrin, said he was highly elated with the structure put in place at the GYB Model Science Secondary School and other facilities inspected.

Bodunrin praised the government for providing an enabling environment for learning and teaching.

He stressed that Kogi government was setting a pace to be the educational hub of the country.

According to him, with the laudable educational structure which spread across the three Senatorial districts, the future of Nigeria is in safe hands of producing competent, reliable and knowledgeable leaders for a better tomorrow.

“I believe in education, that is where the future of the country is. When we have educated people, we will have knowledge to solve our problem.

“I do hope that Kogi will be in the forefront of producing future scientist, technologist that will help of Country to be less dependent on other nation,” he said.

Bodunrin commended the remarkable transformation under Bello, and urged Gov. Ahmed Ododo to sustain and continue with the tempo of development.

NAN reports that the state’s Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, conducted the NGE members round the facilities.

Fanwo said that the immediate past administration had achieved a lot in the state within available resources.

The commissioner assured that the administration of Gov. Ododo was set to consolidate and continue with the good works of the previous administration. (NAN)

By Stephen Adeleye