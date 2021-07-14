NGE felicitates Osoba, Obaigbena on birthdays

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has felicitated former Ogun governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba, and Chairman, Thisday Newspaper Group, Mr Nduka Obaigbena on their birthdays.

The NGE, in a statement jointly signed by its President ,Mr Mustapha Isah and General Secretary, Mr Iyobosa Uwugiaren, saluted the duo for giving journalism and the media industry a place of honour .

The guild said both Obaigbena, who turned 62 on Wednesday, and Osoba, who turns 82 on Thursday, had brought innovation to modern day journalism practice through their labours and accomplishments .

The NGE described Obaigbena as a man with resilient character, tact and a tenacious strength of mind.

It added the media entrepreneur had been able to navigate the very rough pathway in the past four decades to arrive at the success that he is today.

“An influential member of the guild and a former President, Newspapers Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Prince Obaigbena is arguably one of Nigeria’s most brainy and powerful newspapers publishers, who has successfully built an influential network of friends and associates that cuts across all segments of society.

“A good manager of human resources, Obaigbena has a mysterious capacity for attracting gifted journalists to his pool ; this approach has fortified the editorial strength of both Thisday and Arise News that have many of our influential members.

“As he turns 62 years today, we congratulate the media mogul , skillful journalist and an innovator, whose assistance to the growth and development of the Nigerian media industry is worthy of emulation, it said.

The NGE also commended Osoba for remaining committed to the mission of the professional group despite that he is no longer in active journalism practice .

It said Osoba, a former NPAN President, had remained a dogged promoter of sound journalism profession and a staunch supporter of the guild.

“Chief Osoba’s strong obligation to journalism profession and the NGE’s mission is unwavering.

“The guild witnessed this recently, when he chested out and called on journalists and other media stakeholders to resist the proposed Media Amendment Bills before the National Assembly.

“Chief Osoba believes so much in press freedom, so much that he is ready express his views even if his political friends may not be comfortable with them,” it said.

The guild said that Osoba did it proud with his sterling performance when was governor of Ogun.

While praying to God to continue to give him good health and wisdom in his service to the nation,the guild urged him not to give up in his struggles for a just society and free press. (NAN)

