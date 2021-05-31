The President of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), Mr Mustapha Isah, has said that the guild chose to hold its 2021 bieannial convention in Kano due to its peace and security.

The president stated this on Monday at the opening of the three-day confenrence of the guild in Kano.Isah also said that another reason for choosing Kano was the active participation of Kano delegates in previous conferences.He however explained that he had immensely contributed to the development of Kano owned Triumph Newspapers in its early days.The NGE president commended Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje for enforcing security and peaceful co-existence in the state.He said that the members if the guild were eager to have a tour to witness the projects executed by the Ganduje administration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference has so far received about 300 delegates ahead of the guild’s election holding on Monday. (NAN)

