NGE Confab: Peace, security endear us to Kano – NGE President

May 31, 2021



President of Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), Mr Mustapha Isah, said that guild chose to hold its 2021 bieannial convention in Kano due to its peace and security.

president stated on Monday opening of three-day  confenrence of guild in Kano.Isah also said that another reason choosing Kano the active participation of Kano delegates in previous conferences.He however explained that he had immensely contributed to the development of Kano owned Triumph Newspapers in its early days.The NGE president commended Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje enforcing security and peaceful co-existence in the state.He said that the members if the guild were eager to have a tour to witness the projects executed the Ganduje administration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference so far received about 0 delegates ahead of the guild’s election holding on Monday. (NAN)

