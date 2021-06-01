

Mr Mustafa Isah has been re-elected President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE). Isah won the election with 176 votes to defeat Ms Victoria Ibanga who polled 54 votes at the NGE 2021 Biennial Convention on Monday in Kano.



Two Vice Presidents for the West and East were elected in the election, respectively. They are Mr Sam Egbala and Mr Bolaji Adebiyi, while Mr Ali M Ali was returned unopposed as Deputy President.



Others who were returned unopposed at the event are Malam Habibu Kila as Vice President (North) and Mr Iyobosa Uwugiaren as the General Secretary.



Similarly, Mr Ngwoke Ngwoke and Mrs Boma Nwuke emerged as Standing Committee members (East) unopposed, while Mr Umoru Ibrahim 202 votes and Gbenga Adeshina 113 votes emerged as Standing Committee members (North) after clinching 202 and 113 votes, respectively.



Mr Steve Nwosu clinched the position of Treasurer with Mr Eze Anaba as the new Social/Publicity Secretary, while Mr Austeen Elewodalu was also returned unopposed as Assistant General Secretary.



Messrs Wole Sogunle of NAN, Unouha Ukeh and Gabriel Akinadewo emerged as Standing Committee members for the West.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the elected official were inaugurated immediately after the declaration of the result.



In his acceptance speech, Isah promised to move the guild forward in line with his campaign promises.

He commended members of the guild for their support and cooperation, and pledged to justify the confidence reposed in him.



NAN also reports that about 250 delegates took part in the election.

The convention with theme: “The Media in COVID-19 Era: Challenges and Opportunities,’’ was attended by editors representing various media organisations in the country.



The election committee was presided over by Mr Bonnie Iwuoha who supervised the hitch-free exercise and announced the result. (NAN)

