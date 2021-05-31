The 2021 Biennial Convention of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has kicked off on Monday in Kano with about 300 delegates.Malam Sule Yau-Sule, the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano.Yau-Sule disclosed that more than 278 had so far registered as against 250 expected by the committee, adding that more participants were being expected before the end of the day.

“People are happy with the peaceful atmosphere of the state, that is why the turn out is every impressive,” he said.According to him, the challenges they are facing now is over shooting of expectation and they are able to take care of it.The LOC chairman described the theme of the convention:

“The media in COVID -19 Era: Challenges and Oppportunities” as very apt and timely, and urged media practitioners and journalists to make use of the presentation to their advantage.NAN reports that the NGE convention would last from May 31 to June 2, 2021.It is the first to be hosted in Kano. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

