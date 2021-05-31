NGE Biennial Confab: Kano hosts 300 editors

 The 2021 Biennial Convention of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) kicked off on in with about 300 delegates.Malam Sule Yau-Sule, the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in .Yau-Sule disclosed that 278 had so far registered as against 250 expected by the committee, adding that more were being expected before the of the day.

“People are with the peaceful atmosphere of the state, that is why the turn out is every impressive,” he said.According to him, the challenges they are facing now is shooting of expectation and they are able to take care of it.The LOC chairman described the theme of the convention:

“The media in COVID -19 Era: Challenges and Oppportunities” as very apt and timely, and urged media practitioners and journalists to make use of the to their advantage.NAN reports that the NGE convention would last from May 31 to June 2, 2021.It is the first to be hosted in . (NAN)

