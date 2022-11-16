Ngala: How Zulum shared N255m, food, textiles to 70,000  indigents 

As part of his two-day humanitarian activities across Ngala Local Government Area (LGA), Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Sunday, shared N255 million, food items and textile to about 70,000 low-income residents for livelihoods.

The distribution was conducted at three locations: Ngala town, Gamboru and Wulgo, all in Ngala LGA, with male and female beneficiaries.

Zulum arrived Gamboru on Friday and spent two nights coordinating humanitarian and other developmental activities.

“Most of the communities in Ngala Local Government experienced flooding which has denied many of them access to their farmlands. Therefore, we made the intervention to mitigate impact and we will continue to support our people in need until they are able to stand on their feet”, Zulum said.

Before Sunday’s distribution of food, cash and textiles, Governor Zulum on Saturday re-opened Gamboru International Cattle Market which was closed for about 7 years due to Boko Haram activities.

Immediately after reopening, several trailers, loaded with cattle, left Gamboru for Maiduguri and other parts of Nigeria.

Governor Zulum had expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for the outstanding leadership he provided that led to the relative peace enjoyed in Borno.

Zulum also commended the Nigerian military and other security operatives for providing the enabling environment that enabled the restoration of economic activities across liberated communities hitherto occupied by the insurgents.

Captions:

1. Governor Zulum addressing some beneficiaries at the distribution of food, textiles and N255m to 70,000 low-income residents… on Sunday in Gamboru, Ngala local government area of Borno State.

2. Photos 2 and 3: Some happy women, after receiving wrappers and cash support when Governor Zulum distributed food, textiles and N255m to 70,000 low-income residents… on Sunday in Ngala town, Ngala local government area of Borno State.

3. Photos 4 & 5: Benefitting residents during Governor Zulum’s distribution of food, textiles and N255m to 70,000 low-income residents… on Sunday in Gamboru, Ngala town and Wulgo, all in Ngala local government area of Borno State. v

