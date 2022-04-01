NG-CARES disburses N35.3b to 36 states, FCT to boost performance

The Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus Programme (NG-CARES) says it has disbursed N35.3 billion to all the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to boost their performance in the country.

The National Coordinator of NG-CARES, Dr Abdulkarim Obaje, made the disclosure at the training for Monitoring and Evaluation Officers, Heads of Delivery Platforms in all the states and Heads of States Cares Coordination Units, on Friday in Abuja.

Obaje said that the resources was an advance to all the states, noting that the programme was a performance programme for results funding framework of the World Bank.

The coordinator said that the advance, which ranged from N500 million to N1.3 billion had been given to all the states of the federation.

” Implementation has started in many states as we speak, some few states already have results because even achievements of results prior to the effective take up of the project is considered as part of what will be reimbursed when the Independent Verification Agents visit the states.

” As we speak today, all the 36 states of the federation and FCT are now effective and resources have been disbursed to all the 36 states amounting to N35.3 billion.

” And the states are expected to post specific results in line with the Delivery Link Indicators (DLI) that they have selected for themselves.

“It is on the basic of satisfactory that the payment of this results are supposed to be reimbursed but the Federal Government in its wisdom and the World Bank have agreed to give the states some advance.

” And this advance ranges from N500 million to N1.3 billion and this have been given to all the states as we speak.

” So the results with effect from 2020 are also consider so we have quite a lot of such results across the states that are participating.”

Obaje, however, said that though not all the states but very many states are have prior results and this will be considered for reimbursement anytime the Independent Verification Agent came.

He said that the advance was supposed to enable states boost enough results so that anytime the Independent Verification Agent came to verify their DLI that have been achieved, then resources would be made available to do more.

He said that the resources coming to the state currently was an advance, adding that NG-CARES encouraged all the states government to add more resources.

” So that the price money and the gains that will come after independent verified agent assessment will be bountiful to enable them continue implementation.

” It is a two year programme, expected to close in June 2023 and there is a lot yet to be done so we need a lot of resources to enable state meet up.

” What we are interested in is quality data and integrity of the data that are generated at the state level is of utmost importance to us.”

Obaje said that the objective of the training was to give the target participants first-hand knowledge on operationalisation of the Monitoring and Evaluation Manual developed jointly with the states.

” We train them on how the manual will operate, what are the template to be used; what are the regularity of reporting, how should report be sent to us and most importantly, we are now in an ICT- driven world.

” So we have a high dose of Information Technology Integration into submission of report from the data and all that.

” So we are taken them through some software that have been designed to fast track the process of submitting report to the state and to the Federal Government for consolidation.”

Earlier, the Chairman, Federal Cares Technical Committee, Mr Aso Vakporaye, reiterated that the programme was aimed at ameliorating the impact of COVID-19 on the vulnerable and the poor.

” The unique components of the programme is a programme for result, so it is not like the usual take money and go. You work first then you show your results.

” After evaluation and verification, then you will be reimbursed for what you have done.”

Speaking on behalf of the participants, the Head, State Cares Coordinating Units, Delta State, Lady Patience Ogbewe, said the workshop had exposed all participants on how to generate credible data for effective implementation of the programme.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

