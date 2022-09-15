NG-CARES coordinator in Zamfara tasks desk officers on accountability, transparency 

By Ishaq Zaki

Mr Mukhtar Ruwandorawa, the Coordinator of the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) in Zamfara, has urged Community Development Officers (CDOs) of the programmed to ensure transparency and accountability.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NG-CARES programme is a 750 million dollars state-driven initiative backed by the World Bank, specifically for the elevation of businesses affected by COVID-19.

Through the NG-CARES, the World Bank in collaboration with the Federal Government aims to deliver targeted relief, restore livelihoods and stimulate the economic recovery of vulnerable households and MSMEs in Nigeria.Ruwandorawa made the call at the train-the-trainers programme on Re-orientation and Empowerment for Labour Intensive Public Workfare (LIPW) beneficiaries and Desk officers from the 14 Local Government Areas of the state.

The training was organised by the state Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA) part of the Delivery Platform of Results Area 1.Ruwandorawa also charged beneficiaries of the project to ensure effective results.“You are the people at the grassroots and you must work for effective results because a good result starts from grassroot to the implementation level.“We are giving priority to effective result delivery in all NG-CARES programmes in the state”, Ruwandorawa said.Also speaking, the General Manager of the agency, Alhaji Garba Muhammad reiterated the agency’s commitment to ensure effective service delivery for Results Area I of the NG Cares in the state.Garba represented by the Manager Basic Services of the agency, Alhaji Sani Buhari urged participants to pay attention to various presentations by resource persons.’

The Manager LPWI of the agency, Umar Nakwada said 886 beneficiaries were registered in the state under the LPWI of the NG-Cares programme.Nakwada said that each beneficiary received N15,000 for the LPWI project for the period of one year.He urged beneficiaries to form cooperatives in order to gain more from the programme and other financial support organisations.NAN reports that lectures on financial literacy, Saving and Saving Techniques, Empowerment and formation of Cooperatives and Micro Small and Medium Enterprises and Skills Acquisition of Entrepreneurship, Simple Record Keeping and Accountability were presented (NAN)

